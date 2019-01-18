Taysom Hill's All-Pro special teams votes were accidentally attributed to Tyreek Hill

If you were to look at the voting results for the Associated Press All-Pro teams right now and scroll down to the special teams section, you would see something very interesting. Check it out right here:

Notice anything weird? No? How about the six votes for Tyreek Hill, who, unlike in previous seasons, rarely played on special teams this year? (He played only 11 percent of special teams snaps this season compared to 14 percent last year and 30 percent the year before.) Well, the fine folks over at Pro Football Talk noticed that earlier this year, and they made an inquiry with the AP to figure or what was up with that. And it turns out the six votes were merely a clerical error, as the six votes should have been attributed to a completely different T. Hill.

Here's Michael David Smith explaining:

No one voted for Tyreek Hill on special teams. But six voters selected Taysom Hill of the Saints as their All-Pro special teamer, and somehow those six votes were listed as going to Tyreek Hill when the All-Pro team was announced. Tyreek Hill receiving zero votes on special teams is good considering that he played only 11 percent of the Chiefs' special teams snaps. Taysom Hill, who played more than 80 percent of the Saints' special teams snaps, received six votes.

Well, that makes much more sense. Taysom Hill was a valuable special-teamer for the Saints, returning 14 kicks for 348 yards, making several tackles as a gunner, acting as the punt-protector, and converting several fakes. Surely his prominence in the Saints' offense boosted his profile and got him some votes that he may not have gotten otherwise, but he definitely made a special-teams impact and so it makes sense that it was him who got the All-Pro votes as opposed to Tyreek.