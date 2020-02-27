TCU lineman Ross Blacklock learned that he had 37 parking tickets during NFL Combine interview with Raiders
Blacklock says he'd paid all 37 of the tickets
Draft prospects often get asked strange questions during the NFL Scouting Combine every year. Former TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock was prepared for such questions but learned a very interesting fact about himself.
During an interview with the Las Vegas Raiders, Blacklock was informed that he had 37 on-campus parking tickets during his time at TCU. All of those tickets were paid, according to The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala.
"I guess it's a good thing because I ain't got no bad record. Clean dude," Blacklock said.
Even with the tickets being paid, that's quite a large number to accumulate during one's college days, maybe so much that they ran together since Blacklock didn't realize he had so many.
CBS Sports has Blacklock ranked as the No. 29 prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft and the fourth-best defensive lineman. Blacklock missed the entire 2018 season due to an Achilles injury, but was extremely productive in 2019. The junior defensive tackle registered 40 tackles (9.0 for loss) and 3.5 sacks for the Horned Frogs this past season in 12 games.
Due to his strong performance, Blacklock was named to the All-Big 12 First Team.
Blacklock will get a chance to showcase his talents on Saturday when the defensive linemen participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
