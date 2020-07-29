Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Scott Hanson talks Patrick Mahomes contract ( 1:39 )

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes continues to make money moves in 2020 as the 24-year-old quarterback became a part owner of the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. The defending Super Bowl champion and MVP just signed the biggest contract in sports history and is already investing his money.

The KC quarterback went from being an MLB prospect to owning a team in under 10 years, which isn't too shabby. He was also a first-round draft pick and a league MVP -- on top of his many other touchdown records -- already giving him a career most veterans would dream of.

John Sherman, Royals' Chairman and CEO said, "We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise. Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field."

Mahomes has expressed nothing but love to KC and says he is excited for this opportunity.

"I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," he said. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."

Many took to social media to congratulate Mahomes on the major accomplishment.

Here are some of the best reactions:

The Royals welcomed him to their family.

Mahomes responded saying, "Go @Royals!! #AlwaysRoyal"

The Detroit Tigers want it to be known that they drafted him first.

They also said they knew he'd always find his way back to baseball.

Jamal Adams called it "legendary."

Chestley Strother suggests that he should own a National Women's Soccer League team next.

Actor Eric Stonestreet, who is also a huge Kansas City sports fan, congratulated his QB.