In any good show, the writers leave a handful of Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the program for fans to discover and try to decipher what they could mean going forward. Throughout last year, the "script" of the NFL season had been a viral sensation, so much so that the league itself even played into the notion that they were cooking up storylines to play out throughout the year in one of their season preview commercials coming into 2023. Well, if the NFL were scripted, the writers may be leaving us one massive clue as to who'll ultimately end up in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

As the popular social media account "NFL Memes" points out, the last two Super Bowl logos had colors predominantly matching the teams that ended up playing in the big game. For Super Bowl LVI, the colors were orange (Bengals) and yellow (Rams). As for last year's Super Bowl, the logo had green (Eagles) and red (Chiefs). With that in mind, we should take notice that this year's Super Bowl logo is red and purple.

Naturally, this has our heads spinning as to who could be playing in Super Bowl LVIII if this trend continues. So, let's rank the possible matchups based on their team colors and the likelihood of them winning their conference.

This is the clear leader in the clubhouse and could very well be the matchup that we ultimately get in the Super Bowl, fulfilling the logo prophecy. Both of these teams are in first place in their respective divisions and are legitimate Super Bowl contenders at the midway point of the season. Baltimore is the No. 2 ranked team in CBS Sports Senior NFL Analyst Pete Prisco's power rankings and the Niners are not that far off at No. 9.

The Ravens are playing as well as any team in the league at the moment and have a defense that has simply been dominant, leading the NFL in points allowed, yards per play allowed, and yards per attempt allowed. Meanwhile, they have an offense led by Lamar Jackson, who is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league and has weapons such as tight end Mark Andrews and rookie wideout Zay Flowers at his disposal.

As for the 49ers, they have lost three straight, but, when firing on all cylinders, are arguably the best team in the NFL. They just acquired Chase Young at the trade deadline, boosting their already lethal pass rush, and have the best collection of skill positions players -- Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel -- in the league.

2. Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The only other purple team in the NFL is the Vikings, so we'll have to throw them in the mix here. As things stand coming into Week 10, Minnesota is currently the No. 7 seed, so who says they don't make a magical run with Joshua Dobbs?! With Kirk Cousins out for the year due to a torn Achilles, the Vikings acquired Dobbs in a trade with the Cardinals. The veteran then led his new team to a win in Week 9 after being thrust into action following an injury to rookie Jaren Hall. Minnesota could get star receiver Justin Jefferson back in the coming weeks, which should only boost their to make a late push, despite injuries at quarterback. What better end to Dobbs' whirlwind of a season than to have him somehow under center in the Super Bowl?

Of course, if we're talking about red teams, how can we not bring up the Chiefs? The defending champions are a prime candidate to represent that side of the color scheme as they are the No. 1 seed in the AFC as things stand at the moment. While the offense around Patrick Mahomes has been a bit clunky to this point in the year, the quarterback is playing with arguably the best defense of his career.

3. Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens

If we want to stick with the Ravens as the most realistic purple team to make it to the Super Bowl, then we have to look for a red team in the NFC.

Outside of the Niners, the next red-based would be the Atlanta Falcons. They are a game behind the Saints for first place in the NFC South, so there is a path for them to make the playoffs despite sitting under .500. Head coach Arthur Smith just unseated Desmond Ridder at quarterback for veteran Taylor Heinicke and it'll be interesting to see if that holds after the team's Week 11 bye. Atlanta does have a bunch of talent at the skill positions on offense but hasn't been able to tap into it as much as they likely should. If something flips, they have the talent to put up points. As for the defense, it ranks 25th in the league in DVOA. So if we did somehow get this as a Super Bowl matchup, it's likely to be a Ravens blowout.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens

We'll stick in the NFC South to find another red team somewhat in the playoff picture to potentially go against the Ravens in this color head-to-head. The Bucs have red featured in their main uniform, so they fit the bill here. Beyond that, it's hard to see them making a legit run. They are two under .500 and two games behind the Saints for first place in the division while sitting at the No. 10 seed.

The offense has been inconsistent and the defense has been spotty at times, but it would be a remarkable story if this did unfold. In its first season following Tom Brady's retirement, Baker Mayfield comes in to lead Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl?! The scriptwriters would really be throwing us for a loop.

5. Minnesota Vikings vs. Houston Texans

You want chaos? HERE YOU GO! The NFL goes bananas and sees the Vikings ascend out of the NFC with Joshua Dobbs continuing his magic in Minnesota while the Houston Texans shock the AFC and win the conference. Houston is currently the No. 9 seed at 4-4 on the year. They are a game out of the loss column for the No. 7 seed and two games behind the Jaguars for the AFC South lead.

After losing their first two games of the year, the Texans have won four of their last six, including a Week 9 win over the Buccaneers where rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud set an NFL record with 470 passing yards and five touchdowns. If Stroud continues to play at an elite level, could he be the first-ever rookie quarterback to start and possibly WIN the Super Bowl?! Don't sleep on the logo's powers.