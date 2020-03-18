Teams in Tom Brady sweepstakes believe he wants to bring Antonio Brown with him, per report
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown reunited in Tampa?
Tom Brady's days as a New England Patriot are over, but he might want to bring a former friend from Foxborough with him as he begins the next stage of his football career. In the midst of his free agent sweepstakes, teams in the running for the six-time Super Bowl champion held the impression that Brady wants to bring receiver Antonio Brown with him, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
This news isn't totally surprising when you look back at an ESPN report from earlier in the offseason that stated Brady keeps in "consistent contact" with Brown and has told him he wants to play alongside him again. Brady and Brown played just one game together with the Patriots last season, but did seem to have immediate on-field chemistry. In that Week 2 blowout win over Miami, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown
With Brady now set to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the question turns to whether or not they'd be willing to bring Brown aboard, which may be a big ask when factoring in the troubled past and erratic behavior on the part of the 31-year-old over the past calendar year. Of course, Brown is also still under investigation by the NFL after allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct against him were brought to light. As this investigation continues to unfold, he'd likely be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List if signed by a club and eventually face punishment.
If signed by Tampa, this would be Brown's fourth team in about a year. He forced his way out of both the Steelers and Raiders organizations before landing in New England. There, the team's hand was forced to release him after just over a week following the receiver being accused of sending intimidating text messages to one of his accusers. One would wonder why the Bucs would want to bring in the likes of Brown, especially if he has the capability to add some turmoil in what is set to be a very promising new era of the franchise's history with Brady. That said, if Brady is pushing the envelope to sign him, Tampa may just do whatever it can to make its newest star happy.
When you think about it from strictly a talent perspective, however, the thought of a Tom Brady-quarterbacked offense with the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown is almost like a fantasy football roster. Even without Brown, this Tampa offense has plenty of talent to be one of the most prolific units in the NFL, so it also may not even be worth doubling-down at the position, especially with the risks that come with him.
