After returning to the NFL by signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater addressed Wednesday his suspension from coaching high school football in the state of Florida after providing what were deemed impermissible benefits to his players. Bridgewater, who had been coaching at Miami Northwestern, provided his players money for Ubers, pre-game meals and athletic recovery services in what was deemed to be a violation of Florida High School Athletic Association rules.

Speaking to reporters, Bridgewater stressed that he was trying to do the right thing for his players, many of whom are economically disadvantaged and living in a dangerous area.

"I'm protective, and I'm a father first before anything. And when I decided to coach, those players became my sons," Bridgewater said. "And I wanted to make sure that I just protected them in the best way that I can. I think that's what came about. Miami Northwestern's in a tough neighborhood, and sometimes things can happen when the kids are walking home and different things like that. So I was just trying to protect them and give them a ride home instead of having to take those dangerous walks."

Bridgewater said that it was difficult to go through being suspended, citing the relationships he has built with his players at Miami Northwestern, where he once played before becoming an accomplished college quarterback at Louisville and then a first round NFL Draft pick. Bridgewater's hope is that he can continue to provide hope and motivation to his players by returning to the NFL in a one-year deal with Tampa Bay.

"It's just like, 'Man, Coach is continuing to just serve as motivation and to influence us in every way possible,'" Bridgewater said. "'He's showing us that you can make it to the NFL, he's showing us that you can coach, he's showing us that there are different avenues in life that you can take. And I hope that they're taking notes on that ... Life throws you different obstacles. You've just got to put your hard hat on and keep pressing on."

Bridgewater retired from the NFL following the 2023 season to pursue coaching at Miami Northwestern, where he was an instant success in leading his alma mater to the Class 3A Florida High School Athletic Association state championship. Following his first championship as a coach, Bridgewater returned to the NFL to serve as a backup on the Detroit Lions for their run to the playoffs before coming under fire for the financial benefits he provided his players.