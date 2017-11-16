Teddy Bridgewater doesn't seem to know if he'll get to start at QB this year

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer added some drama to the team's quarterback situation this week when he decided to hold off on a naming a starter for Sunday's game against the Rams. However, in the end, there wasn't much drama because Zimmer decided to stick with the guy who's led the Vikings to five straight wins, Case Keenum.

According to Fox Sports, the only reason there was any drama at all is because the Vikings were "tempted" to start Teddy Bridgewater because they view him as their franchise quarterback. Of course, if Zimmer does have plans to turn to Bridgewater at some point this season, it seems that he hasn't let his quarterback know.

During an interview on Thursday, Bridgewater was asked when he thought he might return to the starting job and it seems that your guess is as good as his.

"Who knows," Bridgewater said, via NFL.com "Like I said, I don't want this to be about me. It's us."

It Zimmer wants to ride the hot hand in Keenum, Bridgewater sounds like he's completely OK with that.

"We're sitting in a good position right now, pushing for the playoffs, hopefully home-field advantage or something like that," Bridgewater said. "So we can't take the attention away from that. We're playing great football and I pray that we can continue to just keep getting better."

During the interview, the Vikings quarterback was also asked if he was frustrated by the fact that he's not the team's starting quarterback.

"No. I'm just taking it one day at a time," Bridgewater said. "Continuing to be a great teammate, motivating the guys. We're playing great football right now. What else could you ask for?"

With an attitude like that, it doesn't seem like there's going to be any kind of quarterback controversy in Minnesota.

"Whatever happens, happens. It's all a part of God's plan," Bridgewater said.

For Zimmer, there's no downside to sticking with Keenum. If Keenum struggles and the Vikings go on a losing streak, then he has Bridgewater on the bench ready to play. If Keenum plays well, then there would be no reason for the Vikings to bench him.

As for Bridgewater, whenever he does return to the field, it will likely be an emotional moment for everyone in the Vikings organization. Bridgewater had to fight back tears in Week 10 when he suited up and returned to the sideline for the first time since suffering his horrific leg injury in August 2016. It will likely be just as emotional whenever Bridgewater returns to the field and takes his first snap under center as the Vikings starting quarterback.