Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been on four teams in the last four years, and this offseason he's looking for his next squad to join. Bridgewater is taking time to make his decision on where he will sign, as he apparently has some options. Multiple teams have shown interest in Bridgewater, including the Detroit Lions, who put forward a contact offer for the quarterback, according to ESPN Saturday.

The Lions have some familiar faces for Bridgewater. The veteran quarterback worked with Detroit head coach Dan Campbell while the two were in New Orleans, when Campbell was the assistant head coach and tight ends coach of the Saints.

If Bridgewater does join the Lions, he would back up starter Jared Goff.

Detroit's 2022 season was a tale of two very different halves. After losing six of their first seven games, the Lions won eight of the last 10, including the regular-season finale over the Packers to prevent Green Bay from reaching the postseason.

The Lions, who finished 9-8 and just missed the playoffs, added some pieces this offseason as they attempt to reach the next level in 2023. Their biggest move was signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a one-year $8 million contract. They also brought wide receiver Marvin Jones back for a second run in Detroit.

Adding a solid backup quarterback with experience would be smart for Detroit as it continues to prove they're not the "same old Lions."

Bridgewater is coming off a difficult season as the Miami Dolphins' backup QB. He started two games for the Miami Dolphins, losing both. He also dealt with multiple injuries (finger, concussion) that sidelined him much of the year. In his five total appearances, he compiled 683 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Despite his struggles last season, he is still an experienced backup who can help a team in a pinch.

Before his one year with the Dolphins, Bridewater was with the Denver Broncos (2021), the Carolina Panthers (2020) and the Saints (2019). He started 14 games with the Broncos, going 7-7 with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He started 15 games for the Panthers, going 4-11 with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He began his career in 2014 with the Minnesota Vikings as the No. 32 overall pick.