Teddy Bridgewater expected to stay with Saints, but Jaguars or Dolphins could make plays

Teddy Bridgewater didn't see a lot of action last season for the Saints while backing up Drew Brees, but that doesn't mean he's not drawing interest. Bridgewater, who the Saints acquired in a trade with the Jets last year, is a free agent this season, and there are some teams with holes at quarterback that could kick the tires on him.

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Dolphins and the Jaguars are among those teams. Both appear to be interested in moving on from their respective starters, and Bridgewater is thought to be one of the better offseason quarterback options in a slim season for QBs in the draft. However, according to La Canfora, the predominant thought around the league is that Bridgewater will ultimately stay with the Saints if the Jags or Dolphins go in a different direction.

The NFL's tampering period begins at noon on Monday, at which point teams can begin negotiating with Bridgewater. He will be 27 years old in November, so there's still time to make a decision on him. After his debilitating knee injury in 2016 -- which caused him to miss an entire season -- Bridgewater has played in six games.

He threw just 23 passes for the Saints last year, going 14 of 22 with a touchdown and an interception against the Panthers in his one start in Week 17, after the Saints had already clinched the top seed in the NFC.