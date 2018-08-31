Teddy Bridgewater: 'I definitely do not mind waiting' behind Drew Brees
Bridgewater was traded to the Saints earlier this week, and might be in line to take over when the legend retires
Earlier this week, the New York Jets traded Teddy Bridgewater to the New Orleans Saints, packaging him with a sixth-round pick in exchange for a third-round selection. Bridgewater was not necessarily expected to factor into the Jets' quarterback plans in the future (Sam Darnold is going to be the guy sooner rather than later), but it seems fairly clear given what the Saints gave up for him, that they view him as a potential starter-in-waiting behind Drew Brees.
Brees has not shown many signs of slowing down in recent seasons, though, so that "in-waiting" part is pretty important. But Bridgewater is just fine with that.
"I definitely do not mind waiting," Bridgewater said, per the Saints' official website. "For me, I get to take advantage of this opportunity. Like I said, I get to grow as a man and as a football player. I have been following this offense since I was in college and to be a part of it now is a great feeling. You watch the tape and look at the numbers and things like that and you say 'wow', it is a unique opportunity to be a part of something like that.
"For me, I do not mind waiting; I get to learn from one of the best players to ever play this game and get to be in the room with a great group of guys; I get to learn from coach (Sean) Payton also, so I look forward to that."
Payton is considered one of the smartest offensive minds in the league, and Bridgewater's ability to deliver the ball quickly and accurately on short and intermediate throws should be a good fit with the style of offense Payton has run with New Orleans over the years.
In the meantime, the Saints finally have a backup with whom they can feel comfortable in the event that Brees has to miss time due to injury (which is, in fairness, rare). After years of relying on journeyman backups who had proven unable to handle starter workload elsewhere, the Saints now have a former and likely future starter backing up an NFL legend.
