The Miami Dolphins will play in a massive Week 18 matchup against the rival New York Jets this Sunday. With a win and a New England Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins would clinch the final wild card spot in the AFC. However, they do not know who will be starting at quarterback just yet.

Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol for the second time this season, and CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports that it is "extremely unlikely" he will play again. Teddy Bridgewater is his backup, but his status is in doubt as well, as the veteran signal-caller left Week 17's loss against the Patriots with a finger injury.

Bridgewater dislocated the pinky finger on his throwing hand. It isn't broken, but head coach Mike McDaniel said Bridgewater can't throw a football at this point. He'll have to go out and practice at some point this week to see if he can throw the ball, and how comfortable he feels doing it. If he cannot make enough progress in practice, rookie Skylar Thompson will be in line to make his second career start.

Bridgewater completed 12-of-19 passes for 161 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 23-21 loss to New England before exiting the matchup due to his injury. Thompson replaced him, and completed 12-of-21 passes for 104 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

McDaniel told reporters Wednesday he's comfortable with Thompson as the starter, if it comes down to that.

"If he is the guy, I'm very confident because I base my opinions on what I see, and what I see is a guy that can play NFL-caliber football whose teammates believe in him," McDaniel said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.