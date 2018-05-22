Teddy Bridgewater is looking pretty spry as the No. 2 QB at his first Jets practice

The former Vikings quarterback hasn't played a full season since 2015, before his knee injury

The New York Jets might be certain that Sam Darnold is their guy, but that doesn't mean Teddy Bridgewater isn't going to try to become their guy.

The former Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick, who signed with Jets in March on a one-year contract, joined a quarterback room that already had ageless stopgap Josh McCown and previous draft holdover Christian Hackenberg. With the Jets selecting Darnold at No. 3 overall, Bridgewater isn't necessarily a lock to make New York's final roster. But if his debut at Jets Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Tuesday was any indication, he's not to be counted out as a candidate to start.

That speaks mostly to the state of the Jets' No. 1 QB job, which figures to be Darnold's at some point but is unofficially up for grabs this spring, but it also speaks to the way Bridgewater moved around Tuesday after a quiet 2017 season on the Vikings' bench.

All reports from practice, in fact, emphasized Bridgewater's mobility -- something stripped from him after the dislocated knee that sidelined him for all of 2016. And that athleticism came in every phase of practice, during which the ex-Vikings starter took No. 2 snaps behind McCown.

Bridgewater last started all 16 games in 2015, when he led the Vikings to the playoffs and earned his first Pro Bowl nod. Drafted 32nd overall the previous year, he appeared in just one game in 2017, backing up both Sam Bradford and Case Keenum.

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES