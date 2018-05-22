Teddy Bridgewater is looking pretty spry as the No. 2 QB at his first Jets practice

The New York Jets might be certain that Sam Darnold is their guy, but that doesn't mean Teddy Bridgewater isn't going to try to become their guy.

The former Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick, who signed with Jets in March on a one-year contract, joined a quarterback room that already had ageless stopgap Josh McCown and previous draft holdover Christian Hackenberg. With the Jets selecting Darnold at No. 3 overall, Bridgewater isn't necessarily a lock to make New York's final roster. But if his debut at Jets Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Tuesday was any indication, he's not to be counted out as a candidate to start.

That speaks mostly to the state of the Jets' No. 1 QB job, which figures to be Darnold's at some point but is unofficially up for grabs this spring, but it also speaks to the way Bridgewater moved around Tuesday after a quiet 2017 season on the Vikings' bench.

All reports from practice, in fact, emphasized Bridgewater's mobility -- something stripped from him after the dislocated knee that sidelined him for all of 2016. And that athleticism came in every phase of practice, during which the ex-Vikings starter took No. 2 snaps behind McCown.

Teddy Bridgewater seems to be moving just fine. #Jets pic.twitter.com/9ZDyKZDo97 — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) May 22, 2018

Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater really is moving around well with his left knee in a sleeve. It's almost like this guy once started for a playoff team or something... pic.twitter.com/UQWR2XiHcm — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) May 22, 2018

Here’s some video of Teddy Bridgewater’s drop-back. Nasty injury two years ago derailed his career. He’s working his way back #Jets pic.twitter.com/WxvO6dLN0g — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 22, 2018

Teddy Bridgewater is moving around pretty well on that surgically repaired left knee while participating in team periods. — Darryl Slater (@DarrylSlater) May 22, 2018

Most impressed with Teddy Bridgewater so far. Moved well, made nice throws and seemed comfortable. Didn’t look like a guy who hasn’t started in 2 years #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 22, 2018

Teddy Bridgewater getting reps in team drills. So he’s done everything #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 22, 2018

Your first look at Teddy Bridgewater in a #Jets uniform. pic.twitter.com/FHuwOsaiLq — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) May 22, 2018

Bridgewater last started all 16 games in 2015, when he led the Vikings to the playoffs and earned his first Pro Bowl nod. Drafted 32nd overall the previous year, he appeared in just one game in 2017, backing up both Sam Bradford and Case Keenum.