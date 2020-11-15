Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered an apparent knee injury late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carolina broke the huddle for a 3rd-and-4 with 5:24 remaining in regulation at their own 31-yard line. The quarterback took the snap out of the shotgun and was sacked by Jason Pierre-Paul for a five-yard loss. Bridgewater was injured on the play and left the game to be attended to in the blue medical tent. Former XFL star P.J. Walker entered the game at quarterback. Walker played for Matt Rhule at Temple prior to their days in the NFL.

Bridgewater and the Panthers' offense found success in the first half. The two teams went into the locker room tied 17-17. Carolina's offense was much less effective in the second half, however. They added just 20 total offensive yards. The veteran quarterback finished the game having completed 18-of-24 passes for 136 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. An additional 16 rushing yards were added to his stat line.

Further word is expected from Rhule post-game but one would assume that Bridgewater will undergo an MRI tonight or tomorrow. The game was hardly within reach when the former first-round pick exited the game so it is entirely possible that his exit proves to be precautionary. Carolina has two games against the Vikings and Lions ahead before finally entering their bye week.

Tampa Bay emerged victorious, 46-13, and improved to 7-3 this season. The Panthers fell to 3-7.

Stay tuned to CBS Sports for more on this developing story.