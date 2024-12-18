Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater seemingly took his final NFL snap on Oct. 8, 2023, but his pro football days may not actually be behind him. The former first-rounder left the league and pursued a career as a high school football coach, leading his alma mater Miami Northwestern to a state title in his first year in the job.

Bridgewater is celebrating his team's 41-0 victory over previously undefeated Raines, but is already looking to the future -- a future that may involve his past.

The 32-year-old said in an NFL Network interview that he is planning an NFL return, but would not reveal the team he is looking to sign with.

"We'll see how these next week and a half, two weeks play out. Might be signing with a team or something and then returning back to coach high school football in February," he said smiling. "So we'll see."

There are just three weeks remaining in the 2024 regular season. With Bridgewater noting that he first needs to see how the next few weeks turn out, it seems he is suggesting he is joining a potential playoff-bound squad. The "we'll see" may mean he is only joining the team if they make the playoffs, which could place him on one that is currently in the hunt.

Right now, the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings have all clinched a spot in the postseason.

When asked to clarify if he is returning as a QB in the NFL, Bridgewater said, "That's the plan."

"We wanted to win a state championship and then coach goes back to the league, see what happens and then come back in February in the offseason and continue coaching high school football. So we'll see how it plays out," Bridgewater said.

He didn't give too much away on what could be next and continued to emphasize that "we'll see how it all plays out."

"Right now I'm enjoying this," Bridgewater said, holding up the medal from his recent big win.

There are many teams dealing with quarterback injuries or struggles who could use another option at the position.

Bridgewater began his career with the Vikings after being selected with the No. 32 pick in 2014. He spent some time in the 2018 offseason with the New York Jets before joining the New Orleans Saints for two seasons. He spent one season each with the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions, where he last played.

His last game in the league consisted of just three snaps, with two attempts for -2 yards. He started two games in 2022, going 0-2 in those matchups with 683 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

In his career, Bridgewater went 33-32 as a starter while throwing for 15,120 yards, 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.