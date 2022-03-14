The Miami Dolphins are going to add depth at quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa. Teddy Bridgewater, a former Pro Bowl quarterback with 64 career starts under his belt, intends to sign a one-year deal with the Dolphins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A 2015 Pro Bowler for Minnesota, Bridgewater resurrected his career with the Saints in 2019, when he went 5-0 in relief of injured starter Drew Brees. Bridgewater put up solid numbers the past two years as the Panthers and Broncos' starting quarterback. During that span, Bridgewater completed 68% with 33 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

The soon to be 30-year-old is also a threat on the ground. He has 11 rushing touchdowns for his career; in 2019, Bridgewater set career-highs with five rushing touchdowns and a 5.3 yards per carry average.

The Dolphins went 13-8 with Tagovailoa as their starter over the past two years. The fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft, Tagovailoa has completed 66.2% of his passes with 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions during his time in Miami. He has also rushed for six scores while helping the Dolphins post back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2002-03.

Miami made headlines earlier in the day when they came to terms with defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on a four-year, $65 million deal that includes $32 million guaranteed. A Dolphin since the start of the 2020 season, Ogbah recorded nine sacks and 12 passes defensed last season.