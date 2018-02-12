Tedy Bruschi says Pats' Super Bowls were fun; Lane Johnson calls him 'company man'

Last week, Lane Johnson sounded off on the Patriots' franchise, saying that the Patriot Way is a "fear-based organization" less than a week after the Eagles beat them in the Super Bowl. He then said recklessly: "Not to be reckless, but I'd much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls. But hey, it is what it is," to the Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take.

At least one former Patriot took issue with these comments. Ex-Patriot linebacker and current ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi said that his time with New England wasn't all that bad.

"I had a lot of fun," Bruschi said, via "ESPN First Take." "There were so many times that we would speak out in meetings, the entire team meeting would erupt in laughter, we're playing music on the team plane -- we had so much fun."

So there you go, the New England Patriots were allowed to laugh and play music.

Bruschi went on to talk about Bill Belichick the coach. "If you want a relationship, and you want to double date with your coach, I mean go play with those guys," he said. "Unless you want to learn how to win games and consistently win games throughout your career, you play for Bill Belichick."

Bruschi finally brought up his issue with Johnson himself, specifically the timing of the comments.

"Here's the problem: The game's over," Bruschi said. "It's been a week. We're going on ... Over a week now and he's still talking about the team ... he beat. Why are you bringing up the Patriots when all you should be talking about is the celebration of your championship -- the celebration of everything that you did -- congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles you are world champions but now we're talking about the Patriots ... This is the first time you've won one and this is a sign when people just don't know how to regularly win football games."

Johnson's response wasn't so much to Bruschi's criticism, but to Bruschi himself:

Once a company man always a company man Tedy — Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) February 12, 2018

Apparently there's not really a right way to win, at least not according to these separate schools of thought. This is the type of argument no one is ever going to win, but Johnson never did shake the chip off of his shoulder.

The Eagles will try to repeat next year, and they'll see how difficult that is. For now, however, they're Super Bowl champions. And they seem to be enjoying the schadenfreude of that as much as the win itself.