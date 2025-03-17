Tee Higgins waited over two years to get the massive payday from the Cincinnati Bengals he was seeking, having to deal with two franchise tags to finally get that coveted extension. The Bengals made sure Higgins was paid appropriately as they reached an agreement with Higgins on a four-year, $115 million extension, NFL Network reports.

With an average annual salary of $28.75 million, Higgins is one of the 10 highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. He's also now the highest-paid No. 2 wide receiver in the league, thanks to the extension, a deal which the first two years are fully guaranteed.

Higgins certainly reset the market for No. 2 wide receivers with the extension, even if Higgins is more of a WR1 for a team than a WR2. What classifies Higgins as a No. 2 receiver is simple. He's the No. 2 wideout option in his offense because teammate Ja'Marr Chase -- now becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history -- is the clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver on the Bengals.

There are plenty of good No. 2 wideouts in the NFL who would be No. 1 options on many teams. DeVonta Smith and Jayden Waddle are prime examples, while Chris Godwin has also displayed the potential of being a No. 1 wide receiver. Davante Adams now also falls into this category, as he will likely be a No. 2 to Puka Nacua with the Los Angeles Rams.

Some of these No. 2 options make significantly more money than their No. 1 receiver counterparts, but those players are also on rookie contracts and haven't received massive extensions yet. Adams and Darnell Mooney fall into that category.

Bengals working to retain Trey Hendrickson after giving Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins massive deals, per reports Tyler Sullivan

As Higgins resets the market for No. 2 wide receivers, here's a look at the highest-paid No. 2 wideouts in the NFL.

Top-10 highest-paid No. 2 WRs (average annual salary)

*Higgins deal not yet official