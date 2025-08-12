The Cincinnati Bengals failed to make the playoffs the past two seasons. In an interview of Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio, star wide receiver Tee Higgins revealed that he isn't a fan of "the narrative of getting off to a hot start," and just wants the team to excel in all three phases of the game.

"It's just stop with the narratives, just go out there and just play football," Higgins said. "Execute as a team. That's really all I can really say about it."

It's a question worth asking considering that the Bengals got off to 1-3 starts in each of the past two seasons. In both of those years, Cincinnati finished with a 9-8 record and ultimately fell short of qualifying for the postseason. However, it appears that the Bengals are taking their preparation very seriously.

In last Thursday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Zac Taylor played his starters for a good chunk of the first quarter. In fact, quarterback Joe Burrow looked like he was in midseason form as he completed 9-of-10 passes for 123 yards and tossed touchdown passes to tight end Tanner Hudson and star wideout Ja'Marr Chase.

It marked just the third time that Burrow played in a preseason game. The Bengals signal caller played just three snaps during the 2021 preseason, while also completing 5-of-7 passes to go along with a touchdown in one preseason contest in 2024. The Bengals previously utilized their joint practices against other NFL teams as a means to prepare for the upcoming season.

The Bengals reached the Super Bowl during the 2021 season and made it to the AFC Championship Game the following seasons before two underwhelming years. Now Higgins and company will look put that behind them and compete for a playoff spot in the AFC.