Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is returning on Sunday after missing the final six games of the 2023 season, but he may be without his top two weapons. Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase could be on the sidelines for their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots as they deal with an injury and contract negotiations, respectively.

Higgins is listed as doubtful, after Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Higgins "tweaked" his hamstring in practice on Thursday, per ESPN. When asked if he would be ready to go for the home opener, Taylor was not confident either way, saying, "we'll see."

On the team's injury report, Higgins was listed as a limited participant on Thursday and did not practice on Friday, per ESPN. The extent of Higgins' injury is not known.

Taylor used the same verbiage while speaking on Chase's status, saying "we'll see" if he plays, amidst contract issues with the team. Chase has been a "hold-in," but finally practiced Wednesday as a limited participant. Chase says a deal is in reach, but without an official extension, his status will remain unknown.

Higgins was also looking for a new contract this offseason, but the two sides were unable to agree on a long-term contract and he decided to go with the franchise tag, rather than hold out.

Last season, Chase was the team's top receiver with 100 receptions, 1,217 yards and seven touchdowns. Higgins finished with 42 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bengals wide receiver room also includes rookie Jermaine Burton, Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones and Trenton Irwin. Cincinnati's run game, which features Zack Moss and Chase Brown, may get more looks if the Bengals are thin at the wide receiver position. Tight ends Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample are two other pass-catching options for Burrow.

Luckily for the Bengals, they are going up against one of the weaker teams in the league. The Patriots defense is certainly better than their offense, but with a first-year coach in Jerod Mayo and losing a star like Matt Judon to the Atlanta Falcons, the threat becomes more neutralized.

Whether Chase and/or Higgins are on the field, the game will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.