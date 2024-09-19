Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase didn't mince words when asked what Tee Higgins' return will mean for him. "Less double teams," Chase said. The Bengals may finally have both of their top wideouts on the field at the same time as Higgins expects to make his season debut Monday night against the Commanders after he missed the season's first two games with a hamstring injury.

Higgins says he's back and feeling '100 percent' for Monday night. "Get through the f---ing week, man" a smiling Higgins said when asked about his mindset during practice this week. "Just let me make it through the week, make it to Monday, and go from there."

His return would be a significant boost for the Bengals, who are off to their third consecutive 0-2 start. A 2020 second-round pick, Higgins has established himself as arguably the NFL's best No. 2 wideout. Higgins has played exceptionally well whenever Chase has been out of the lineup due to injury.

Higgins put up consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022 while helping the Bengals capture one AFC title and two AFC North division crowns over that span. Injuries, however, limited Higgins to just 12 games in 2023. Despite the injuries, Higgins still had several notable performances that included his two-touchdown effort in Cincinnati's Week 15 win over Minnesota. Higgins caught five passes for 140 yards and a score during the following week's loss to Pittsburgh.

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #5 TAR 0 REC 2 REC YDs 19 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Cincinnati's offense scored just 10 points in an upset loss to New England in Week 1. The offense played vastly better last Sunday in Kansas City, scoring 25 points and putting up over 100 more passing yards than the Chiefs. But a subpar rushing attack contributed to the Bengals converting on just 4 of their 13 third-down situations in what was ultimately a one-point loss to the two-time defending Super Bowl champs.

The Bengals are hoping to right the ship on Monday night against a Commanders team that split its first two games of the season. Having Higgins in the lineup would certainly help their cause.