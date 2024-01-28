Warmups have begun ahead of the AFC Championship and there is already some drama on the field. Chirping between the Chiefs and Ravens have started with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker.

Tucker was doing some stretches by the end zone, with his kicking tee in front of him. In the same area, the Chiefs, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, were also warming up.

Kelce seems to tell Tucker to move, and when the star kicker does not budge, No. 87 takes things into his own hands. Kelce kicks Tucker's ball and tosses his helmet and the other footballs to the side.

Tucker did not move despite his stuff being thrown to the side.

Here is a look at what went down:

Tucker has a history of warming up on the opponent's side of the field.

Things did not end there. Mahomes got involved, continuously tossing his tee aside while Tucker attempted to practice. Tucker looked frustrated, but did not move to a different part of the field.

It is not clear what the two said to each other.

The Chiefs and Ravens will continue their battle on the field at 3 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium, broadcasted on CBS.