After three days and 259 picks, the 2023 NFL Draft is officially complete. But that doesn't mean teams are done making moves as we move deeper into the offseason. In fact, the draft's completion may only accelerate next steps for veterans still lingering in free agency or on the trade block, as teams look for last-gasp reinforcements at positions of need.

With that in mind, here are 10 moves that could make sense now that the draft is in the books:

Trey Lance to the Vikings

Trey Lance USATSI

To be clear, we don't really think the 49ers should be selling such a naturally gifted quarterback just two years after drafting him No. 3 overall. Brock Purdy was a heroic 2022 rookie, but he's also coming off a serious injury, and let's not forget he's only finished seven starts in the NFL. That said, all indications are San Francisco is already souring on Lance after two injury-riddled seasons. If they're truly averse to using him, the Vikings make all the sense in the world as a next destination. Not only do they play in Lance's home state, but they're set to engage the QB market with Kirk Cousins entering a contract year and forward-thinking general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah potentially eyeing a more dynamic successor. The Vikings using a fifth-rounder on BYU's Jaren Hall hardly changes the equation, and only emphasizes Minnesota's interest in expanding the position.

Malik Willis to the Cardinals

Malik Willis USATSI

Not entirely dissimilar to Lance, Willis doesn't really deserve to be exiled from the team that just drafted him. But a year after spending a third-rounder to land him, the Titans have evidently moved on, spending the No. 33 pick this year on Will Levis, another athletic but erratic challenger for Ryan Tannehill. The Cardinals, on the other hand, already have a young starter in Kyler Murray, but he may not be ready to start 2023 due to injury, leaving only a slew of aging reserves -- Colt McCoy, Jeff Driskel, David Blough -- to hold down the fort. New coach Jonathan Gannon witnessed Jalen Hurts grow as a dual threat in Philadelphia, and he might be willing to take a flier on Willis as a developmental project behind Murray.

Dalvin Cook to the Bills

Dalvin Cook Getty Images

The Vikings have basically already advertised their speedy but spendy back, and spending a late-round pick on DeWayne McBride, a potential power complement to the re-signed Alexander Mattison, could help move them toward a breakup. Buffalo's AFC East rivals, the Dolphins, have been more heavily linked to Cook, a Miami native, but they just spent a third-rounder on Devon Achane and already re-signed both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. The Bills, on the other hand, might relish any opportunity to bolster an already-explosive offense in their hunt to remain division front-runners. They signed ex-Patriots back Damien Harris, but he's hardly a guarantee to stay on the field or command a lead role. And while Cook's brother, James, may be capable of handling a full-time job, he might rather share the backfield with his sibling if it means enhancing their Super Bowl chances.

DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs

DeAndre Hopkins Getty Images

The Bills could probably use Hopkins more, with Gabriel Davis under some pressure to step up as the No. 2 opposite Stefon Diggs. But the Chiefs' top offseason investment in wide receiver -- second-rounder Rashee Rice -- isn't the technically sound possession target that Hopkins has been at full speed. Kansas City is more than capable of staying cheap at this spot, letting Patrick Mahomes lean on Travis Kelce and elevate whomever else they deploy. But when you're in a perpetual Super Bowl window, you also take big swings, and Hopkins has already suggested he'd embrace a move to Arrowhead. The Cardinals could certainly retain the veteran for when Kyler Murray returns, but they'd surely rather get a decent draft pick for the pricey pass catcher while they can.

K.J. Hamler USATSI

Philadelphia already stockpiled both rookie and veteran talent on draft weekend, but Howie Roseman has never met a low-risk, high-reward trade he won't entertain. Hamler is relatively redundant in Denver after the Broncos traded up to draft the smaller but speedy Marvin Mims Jr. in the second, and the Eagles could afford to add downfield competition for Quez Watkins. They did sign ex-Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus as well, but he projects as more of a No. 3/4 possession target.

Dalton Risner to the Texans

Dalton Risner Getty Images

Houston took care of business early in the draft, adding its quarterback and pass rusher of the future. The next step is getting C.J. Stroud better protection and weapons out wide. Laremy Tunsil gives the Texans a highly-paid and mostly dependable left tackle, but this team could still use reinforcements on the interior. Risner, meanwhile, remains unsigned after four solid, if unspectacular, seasons with the Broncos. Even as summer competition at guard, he'd be worthwhile.

Chase Young to the Bears

Chase Young USATSI

Washington took the vaunted Ohio State pass rusher No. 2 overall back in 2020, and he proved before a string of injuries that he can be an imposing starter. But the Commanders are already paying top dollar to fellow D-linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, with Montez Sweat on deck next. After declining Young's fifth-year option, they could just look to sell him as a big-name reclamation project while focusing on a rebuild of the secondary -- and inevitable future pursuit of a QB. The Bears, meanwhile, are still flush with cap space and have been committed to restocking their own front. Despite signing ex-Titans starter DeMarcus Walker, they could still use an elite-traits edge presence to put in front of their lucrative new linebacker corps.

Frank Clark to the Lions

Frank Clark Getty Images

Detroit added significant pieces on both sides of the ball in a bizarre but productive draft; LB Jack Campbell and S Brian Branch should only bring more physicality to an ascending defense. The one area they did not address, however, was pass rusher, where Aidan Hutchinson could use a superior running mate. John Cominsky flashed late in 2022, but Clark, who remains unsigned after a cap-saving release from the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs, could make for a more experienced complement, especially come playoff-push time. As a bonus, the former Pro Bowler entered the NFL out of Michigan, giving him a hometown connection.

Poona Ford to the Chargers

Poona Ford Getty Images

Los Angeles didn't address the D-line until the sixth round of the draft, and if the team is serious about contending out of the AFC West, it could use more reinforcements there. Ford, who spent the last five seasons with the Seahawks, isn't necessarily a game-wrecker, but he's a durable, gap-plugging veteran who could beef up their current lineup at what figures to be a reasonable price.

Kendall Fuller to the Ravens

Kendall Fuller USATSI

Baltimore just said goodbye to an aging cover man in Marcus Peters, who remains unsigned, so perhaps the team won't be hurrying to trade for Fuller, who's found mixed results as a well-paid starter for the Commanders. But the Ravens didn't touch the position until the fifth round of the draft and could still use help for Marlon Humphrey as they look to win now in the AFC North. Fuller, 28, could be a cap casualty in Washington, where Ron Rivera and Co. just spent a first-rounder on Emmanuel Forbes and have been gradually injecting more youth into the secondary.