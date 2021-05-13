The 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With free agency mostly over with and the 2021 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we can begin to actually preview the 2021 season. The AFC South is going to be one of the most intriguing divisions to watch this season. Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans are looking to defend their divisional title, the Indianapolis Colts have a new quarterback in Carson Wentz, the Jacksonville Jaguars are turning over a new leaf with Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer and then the Houston Texans are entering what could be a major rebuild. Below, we will break down the Titans' 2021 schedule. We will list all 17 games, examine key matchups and give an initial season prediction:

2021 Titans schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network 1 vs. Cardinals Sept. 12 1 p.m. CBS 2 at Seahawks Sept. 19 4:25 p.m. CBS 3 vs. Colts Sept. 26 1 p.m. CBS 4 at Jets Oct. 3 1 p.m. CBS 5 at Jaguars Oct. 10 1 p.m. CBS 6 vs. Bills (MNF) Oct. 18 8:15 p.m. ESPN 7 vs. Chiefs Oct. 24 1 p.m. CBS 8 at Colts Oct. 31 1 p.m. CBS 9 at Rams (SNF) Nov. 7 8:20 p.m. NBC 10 vs. Saints Nov. 14 1 p.m. CBS 11 vs. Texans Nov. 21 1 p.m. CBS 12 at Patriots Nov. 28 1 p.m. CBS 13 BYE WEEK Dec. 5 14 vs. Jaguars Dec. 12 1 p.m. CBS 15 at Steelers Dec. 19 1 p.m. CBS 16 vs. 49ers (TNF) Dec. 23 8:20 p.m. NFLN 17 vs. Dolphins Jan. 2 1 p.m. CBS 18 at Texans

Jan. 9 1 p.m. CBS

Titans key games

Week 1 vs. Arizona Cardinals: This will be the Titans' first time ever facing Kyler Murray. The Cardinals are also an intriguing team to watch this season with the additions of A.J. Green and J.J. Watt. Both of these teams are looking to make the leap into that tier of legitimate Super Bowl contenders, so this should be a nice test of strength.

The Titans started 5-0 last season before they ran into the Steelers in Week 7. Say what you want about Ben Roethlisberger, but the Steelers should again be a solid team and Tennessee is just 12-25 on the road against Pittsburgh. Week 9 at Los Angeles Rams: Expectations are sky high in Los Angeles after Sean McVay and Co. landed Matthew Stafford. This defense alone made the Rams one of the best teams in the NFC, and they should be even better in 2021. This could be an important matchup for the Titans.

Titans toughest matchup

Week: 7 | Date: Oct. 24 | Time: 1 p.m.

Opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Anytime you face Patrick Mahomes you're in for a battle, but this matchup is a bit interesting. The second-to-last regular-season loss Mahomes suffered was actually against the Titans in Nashville in November 2019, as Joshua Kalu blocked a last-second, 53-yard field goal to secure a three-point victory for the Titans. The Chiefs don't lose much, so they remember that game well.

Titans projected win total

2021 record prediction: 10-7

It's a bit difficult to evaluate all 32 NFL teams on paper at this point in the offseason, and that's especially true when it comes to the Titans. Will this secondary again be one of the worst in the league? Can Henry continue to take over games? How much will the losses of Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith affect the offense? The Titans have a great chance to repeat as divisional champions, but they have some tough opponents on the schedule. SportsLine has Tennessee's win total at 9.5, so I'm leaning toward the Over right now.