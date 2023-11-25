Who's Playing

Carolina Panthers @ Tennessee Titans

Current Records: Carolina 1-9, Tennessee 3-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Titans are heading back home. They will take on the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It looks like Tennessee got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 34-14 punch to the gut against the Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Tennessee in their matchups with Jacksonville: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, it looks like Carolina got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 33-10 walloping at the hands of the Cowboys on Sunday. The over/under was set at 43 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Tennessee bumped their record down to 3-7 with that defeat, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 12.2 points per game. As for Carolina, they are on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 1-9.

Not only did the Titans and the Panthers lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Titans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be the Panthers' 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-7-1 against the spread).

Odds

Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 36.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Carolina has won both of the games they've played against Tennessee in the last 8 years.