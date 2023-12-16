Who's Playing

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans

Current Records: Houston 7-6, Tennessee 5-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Houston Texans will head out on the road to face off against the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Coming off a loss in a game the Texans were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

While it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, Houston was not quite New York's equal in the second half on Sunday. The Texans found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 30-6 punch to the gut against the Jets. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Houston has scored all season.

Even if they lost, the Texans' defense still kept up the pressure with four sacks. In that department, Jonathan Greenard was the leader with two sacks.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Texans were plagued by a slow offense and finished the game with only 2.6 yards per play. That's the fewest yards per play they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Tennessee gave up the first points last Monday, but they didn't let that get them down. They pulled ahead with a 28-27 photo finish over the Dolphins. Tennessee was down 27-13 with 4:34 left in the fourth quarter but they still came back for the handy one-point victory.

The Titans' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from DeAndre Hopkins, who picked up 124 receiving yards and a touchdown. Will Levis was another key contributor, throwing for 327 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans were down by six with only two minutes and 15 seconds left when they drove 64 yards for the winning score. Derrick Henry punched in the touchdown from 3 yards out.

Houston's loss dropped their record down to 7-6. As for Tennessee, their victory ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-8.

Houston didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Tennessee in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, but they still walked away with a 19-14 win. Do the Texans have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Titans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Tennessee is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 37.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Houston.