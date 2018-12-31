Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts score: Live updates, analysis, game stats for AFC Playoffs play-in game

For the Colts and Titans, the playoffs start right now. Indy overcame a 14-point home deficit against the Giants last week while Tennessee eventually wore down the Redskins to set up this Sunday-night showdown. Marcus Mariota, who suffered a stinger last Saturday, won't suit up, which means Tennessee's postseason hopes lie with ... Blaine Gabbert. The Colts, meanwhile, have injury concerns of their own but they also have the front runner for Comeback Player of the Year and legit MVP candidate: Andrew Luck.

The winner is in as the AFC's sixth seed and will head to Houston next week to face the Texans in the wild-card round. And if you're a Steelers fan and still watching, yep, Pittsburgh can still qualify for the postseason ... if Indianapolis and Tennessee tie.

We'll be live blogging the festivities below. And after the game, this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap.