Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

With the AFC playoff race heating up, the Titans will be looking to stay in the wild-card hunt on Thursday when they host the Jaguars. The battle for the final wild card spot in the AFC has basically turned into total chaos. The Titans are one of four teams sitting at 6-6, which is just one game behind the 7-5 Ravens. That means there's five teams battling it out for one spot. The Titans basically have zero room for error and that's because they've already lost to three of the other four teams in the race (Baltimore, Miami, Indianapolis), and that won't help them if the final wild-card spot comes down to tiebreakers.

This game will actually have playoff implications for multiple teams. If the Jaguars win, that would be good news for Houston, because it would mean the Texans could clinch the AFC South title on Sunday with a win over the Colts. If the Titans win, then the Jaguars will be eliminated from playoff contention, which would put the finishing touches on an ugly year for a Jags team that went to the AFC Championship Game last season. If the Jags' postseason chances do officially die in Nashville, it would almost be fitting, and that's because they've lost four in a row at Nissan Stadium and five of the past six games in this series.

