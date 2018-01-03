Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs odds: AFC wild-card picks from expert on 11-1 NFL run

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday to kick off NFL Wild Card Weekend. The Chiefs are nine-point favorites after the line opened at seven. Heavy action from sharps and the public alike has caused the spread to rise.

The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44, down a half-point from the open.

Before you lock in your picks, especially on a game with so much line movement,

In Week 16, Dragiev told SportsLine readers to back these same Chiefs at -10.5 against the Dolphins, saying the game would be a blowout. The result: a 16-point K.C. victory. Anyone who followed his advice didn't even break a sweat.

Stunningly, that cash improved him to 11-1 in his past dozen NFL picks.

Part of his success: Dragiev learned early on to predict the outcome of the game before determining how success trickles down to individual players, so he spent more time studying team outcomes than projecting individual players. When it comes to predictions, he trusts numbers above all else.

he has examined every angle, every matchup and every trend in Titans-Chiefs

Dragiev knows the Titans have limped into the playoffs. They've dropped three of their past four games -- all to NFC West teams -- and were outscored by 22 points this season despite being a nine-win team.

The Titans' supposedly vaunted "exotic smashmouth" ground game has produced just three 100-yard runners all season. And in the team's must-win game against Jacksonville in Week 17, quarterback Marcus Mariota was the team's leading rusher.

But just because the Titans have been struggling doesn't mean they can't stay within a spread that's approaching double digits.

The Chiefs have won their past four games, but they were against the 6-10 Raiders, 9-7 Chargers, 6-10 Dolphins and 5-11 Broncos -- not exactly stiff competition.

Before that, Kansas City had dropped six of seven, the lone win coming against the disappointing Broncos. The Chiefs gave the Giants one of their three wins and let the Jets' Josh McCown throw for almost 350 yards in a loss at MetLife.

There was even talk of quarterback Alex Smith being benched and rookie running back Kareem Hunt being a bust following their hot starts.

There was even talk of quarterback Alex Smith being benched and rookie running back Kareem Hunt being a bust following their hot starts.

So what side of Titans-Chiefs in the AFC wild-card game