Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots odds: AFC divisional round picks from expert on 14-2 NFL run

The Tennessee Titans take on the New England Patriots in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs Saturday night. The defending Super Bowl champions are 13.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47.

Last week in the wild-card round, Dragiev nailed Tennessee +8.5, Buffalo +9 and Atlanta as an outright underdog winner at +250 on the money line.

Those picks extended his NFL streak to an amazing 14-2.

Dragiev knows the Titans pulled out an impressive, if improbable victory against the Chiefs, storming all the way back from an 18-point deficit to win as underdogs (+350).

Running back Derrick Henry, carrying the mail in place of an injured DeMarco Murray (knee), ran for 156 yards and a score and was the team's second-leading receiver.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota added 46 yards rushing on eight attempts, pushing his two-week total to 106. His running ability has given Tennessee's offense a dimension it lacked for much of the season. He also threw a touchdown pass to himself off a batted ball.

Now, Mariota and Henry get a date with a Patriots defense that's 30th against the pass (251.3 yards per game) and 20th against the run (114.8).

But just because the Titans pulled out an impressive road win in the NFL playoffs doesn't mean they'll stay within the spread at New England.

The Patriots have won 11 of their past 12 games and haven't lost at home since Week 4. They've scored at least 30 points three times in their past seven games.

Tom Brady and company are 11-5 against the spread this season and the Patriots have outscored opponents by an average of 10.1 points.

The Patriots also feature a potent offense that can hurt you in more ways than just Brady. Running back Dion Lewis has scored five times in the past three weeks and topped 100 yards from scrimmage in two straight.

