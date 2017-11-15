Tennessee Titans vs Pittsburgh Steelers odds: Picks from expert who's 38-17 on NFL totals

The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers kick off NFL Week 11 in an attractive "Thursday Night Football" matchup from Heinz Field.



The 7-2 Steelers are touchdown favorites, up a half-point from an open of 6.5, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, stands at 44, also up a half-point.



Before you make any bets on Steelers-Titans, you'll want to hear what Mike "Top Dog" Tierney has to say.



Two weeks ago on "Thursday Night Football," Tierney told SportsLine readers to go over 43 on Bills-Jets in a game many people thought wouldn't approach the total. The result: 55 points scored, another easy cash.



Amazingly, it helped improve Tierney's Over-Under record to 16-8 this season after he went a blistering 22-9 last year. He has a gift for picking NFL totals. Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.



Tierney knows the Steelers are 19th in points scored this season. Every Steelers game that's ended in regulation except one finished with a point total between 32 and 39.



Meanwhile, the 6-3 Titans also have struggled to score. After a 37-point outburst in their road opener, Tennessee has only scored 14, 10, and 12 points in away games. And it needed overtime to get out of single digits in the most recent one.



But just because both teams have had offensive issues doesn't mean Titans-Steelers goes under, especially with a low 44-point total on a short week.



Thursday nights have featured plenty of high-scoring games this season, including Bills-Jets (55 points), Chiefs-Raiders (61), Panthers-Eagles (51), Packers-Bears (49), and Rams-49ers (80). Six of those teams are in the bottom half of the NFL in points scored. Teams that haven't been lighting up the scoreboard are finding the end zone on Thursdays.



CB Joe Haden (fibula) will be sidelined for the Steelers, which could open up the Titans' passing game. And three of the last four meetings between these two teams have produced at least 49 points.



Tierney is leaning on the Titans to cover, but what about the over-under, which he has made his name picking?



He knows there's a huge x-factor that ultimately determines whether Steelers vs. Titans on "Thursday Night Football" goes over or under. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



So which side should you back in Steelers-Titans on Thursday night? And does this game go over or under? Visit SportsLine now to see what big x-factor sends Steelers-Titans Over or Under, and see which side of the total you need to be all over, all from the expert who is blistering hot on NFL total plays.