Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Redskins score: Live updates, game stats, analysis for Saturday NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Titans vs. Redskins football game
The Redskins and Titans will be kicking off Week 16 on Saturday when they meet in Nashville in a game that neither team can afford to lose.
For the Titans, a win over Washington would not only keep their wild-card hopes alive, but they'd still have a shot at winning the division. When December started, things were looking bleak for Tennessee, but Derrick Henry almost single-handedly carried them back into the playoff race with two huge performances. The Titans running back has totaled 408 yards and two touchdowns over the past two weeks and has helped push Tennessee's winning streak to three games.
If the Titans are going to stay in playoff contention, they're going to have to beat a Redskins team that will also be desperate for a win. Despite being down to their fourth quarterback, the Redskins are just a half-game out for the final wild-card spot in the NFC and one game out of the division lead.
To keep tabs on this Saturday showdown, make sure to follow along in our live blog below (click here to reload if needed).
