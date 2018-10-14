Tennessee vs. Baltimore updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

On Sunday Baltimore takes on Tennessee at 4:25 p.m. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Baltimore fought the good fight in their overtime game last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for Baltimore as they fell 12-9 to Cleveland. Baltimore's loss came about despite a quality game from Joe Flacco, who accumulated 298 passing yards. Flacco has been a consistent playmaker for Baltimore as this was the 5th good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Tennessee had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the squad lost 13-12 to Buffalo. Tennessee's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.