Tennessee vs. Houston: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Titans vs. Texans football game

On Sunday Tennessee takes on Houston at 1:00 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Tennessee going off at just a 2 point favorite.

It's always promising to start the season off with a win on the road. Unfortunately for Tennessee, that's not how things played out. They took a 27-20 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami. Tennessee's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dion Lewis, who rushed for 75 yards and 1 touchdown.

Houston also played their first game, also were on the road, and also didn't get the result they wanted. Last week, they came up short against New England, falling 27-20.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

Live Stream on fubo.TV
The perfect mix of sports and entertainment. Watch Now
Our Latest Stories