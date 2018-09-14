Tennessee vs. Houston: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

On Sunday Tennessee takes on Houston at 1:00 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Tennessee going off at just a 2 point favorite.

It's always promising to start the season off with a win on the road. Unfortunately for Tennessee, that's not how things played out. They took a 27-20 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami. Tennessee's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dion Lewis, who rushed for 75 yards and 1 touchdown.

Houston also played their first game, also were on the road, and also didn't get the result they wanted. Last week, they came up short against New England, falling 27-20.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.