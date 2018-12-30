Tennessee vs. Indianapolis: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Tennessee Titans (home) vs. Indianapolis Colts (away)

Current records: Tennessee 8-6; Indianapolis 9-5

What to Know

Tennessee and Tennessee, who are both in the playoff hunt and need a victory to secure a berth, will square off on Sunday at Nissan Stadium at 8:20 p.m. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Tennessee received the perfect holiday gift last week. They walked away with a 25-16 win over Washington. Tennessee's Derrick Henry was one of the most active players for the squad as he rushed for 84 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 carries.

The crowd came for a game, and Indianapolis and the Giants sure delivered. It was a matchup that couldn't have wound up any closer, but Indianapolis snuck past the Giants for the 28-27 victory.

Tennessee are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Tennessee suffered a grim 10-38 defeat to Indianapolis when the two teams last met. Maybe Tennessee will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Tennessee TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $125.82

Prediction

The Colts are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Titans.

This season, Tennessee are 8-7-0 against the spread. As for Indianapolis, they are 7-7-1 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Colts, as the game opened with the Colts as a 3 point favorite.

Over/Under: 43.5

Series History

Indianapolis have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Tennessee.

2018 - Indianapolis Colts 38 vs. Tennessee Titans 10

2017 - Indianapolis Colts 16 vs. Tennessee Titans 20

2017 - Tennessee Titans 36 vs. Indianapolis Colts 22

2016 - Indianapolis Colts 24 vs. Tennessee Titans 17

2016 - Tennessee Titans 26 vs. Indianapolis Colts 34

2015 - Indianapolis Colts 30 vs. Tennessee Titans 24

2015 - Tennessee Titans 33 vs. Indianapolis Colts 35

Top Projected Fantasy Players

T.Y. Hilton: 11.4 points

Derrick Henry: 11.01 points

Eric Ebron: 7.8 points

Weather

The current forecast: partly sunny, with a temperature of 59 degrees.