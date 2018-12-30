Tennessee vs. Indianapolis: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
Who's Playing
Tennessee Titans (home) vs. Indianapolis Colts (away)
Current records: Tennessee 8-6; Indianapolis 9-5
What to Know
Tennessee and Tennessee, who are both in the playoff hunt and need a victory to secure a berth, will square off on Sunday at Nissan Stadium at 8:20 p.m. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Tennessee received the perfect holiday gift last week. They walked away with a 25-16 win over Washington. Tennessee's Derrick Henry was one of the most active players for the squad as he rushed for 84 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 carries.
The crowd came for a game, and Indianapolis and the Giants sure delivered. It was a matchup that couldn't have wound up any closer, but Indianapolis snuck past the Giants for the 28-27 victory.
Tennessee are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Tennessee suffered a grim 10-38 defeat to Indianapolis when the two teams last met. Maybe Tennessee will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $125.82
Prediction
The Colts are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Titans.
This season, Tennessee are 8-7-0 against the spread. As for Indianapolis, they are 7-7-1 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Colts, as the game opened with the Colts as a 3 point favorite.
Over/Under: 43.5
Series History
Indianapolis have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Tennessee.
- 2018 - Indianapolis Colts 38 vs. Tennessee Titans 10
- 2017 - Indianapolis Colts 16 vs. Tennessee Titans 20
- 2017 - Tennessee Titans 36 vs. Indianapolis Colts 22
- 2016 - Indianapolis Colts 24 vs. Tennessee Titans 17
- 2016 - Tennessee Titans 26 vs. Indianapolis Colts 34
- 2015 - Indianapolis Colts 30 vs. Tennessee Titans 24
- 2015 - Tennessee Titans 33 vs. Indianapolis Colts 35
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- T.Y. Hilton: 11.4 points
- Derrick Henry: 11.01 points
- Eric Ebron: 7.8 points
Weather
The current forecast: partly sunny, with a temperature of 59 degrees.
