Tennessee vs. Indianapolis live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Tennessee Titans (home) vs. Indianapolis Colts (away)

Current records: Tennessee 9-6; Indianapolis 9-6

What to Know

Tennessee have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Indianapolis at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. Tennessee have a defense that allows only 18 points per game, so Indianapolis' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Tennessee might be getting used to good results now that the squad has four wins in a row. They took their match against Washington last week 25-16. Among those leading the charge for Tennessee was Derrick Henry, who rushed for 84 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 carries.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. They won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Giants 28-27.

Tennessee are expected to lose by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-1 ATS when expected to lose.

Tennessee suffered a grim 10-38 defeat to Indianapolis the last time the two teams met. Maybe Tennessee will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Tennessee TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $125.82

Prediction

The Colts are a solid 3 point favorite against the Titans.

This season, Tennessee are 8-7-0 against the spread. As for Indianapolis, they are 7-7-1 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 44.5

Series History

Indianapolis have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Tennessee.