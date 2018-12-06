Tennessee vs. Jacksonville: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Titans vs. Jaguars football game

Who's Playing

Tennessee Titans (home) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (away)

Current records: Tennessee 6-6; Jacksonville 4-8

What to Know

Tennessee will square off against Jacksonville at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday night. If the 9-6 final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.

Tennessee stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Houston, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Tennessee snuck past the Jets with a 26-22 victory. No one put up better numbers for Tennessee than Marcus Mariota, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 282 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville fell to Indianapolis 26-29 when the two teams last met; this time around, they exacted some revenge. A win is a win is a win, as they say, even a pretty close 6-0 win over Indianapolis. The win was a breath of fresh air for Jacksonville as it put an end to their seven-game losing streak.

Their wins bumped Tennessee to 6-6 and Jacksonville to 4-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Tennessee and Jacksonville clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET
  • Where: Nissan Stadium, Tennessee
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $46.69

Prediction

The Titans are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Jaguars.

This season, Tennessee are 6-6-0 against the spread. As for Jacksonville, they are 4-6-2 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 4.5 point favorite.

Series History

Tennessee have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Jacksonville.

  • 2018 - Jacksonville Jaguars 6 vs. Tennessee Titans 9
  • 2017 - Tennessee Titans 15 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 10
  • 2017 - Jacksonville Jaguars 16 vs. Tennessee Titans 37
  • 2016 - Jacksonville Jaguars 38 vs. Tennessee Titans 17
  • 2016 - Tennessee Titans 36 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 22
  • 2015 - Tennessee Titans 42 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 39
  • 2015 - Jacksonville Jaguars 19 vs. Tennessee Titans 13
