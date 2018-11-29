Tennessee vs. N.Y. Jets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Tennessee Titans (home) vs. New York Jets (away)

Current records: Tennessee 5-6; N.Y. Jets 3-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, Tennessee is heading back home. They will square off against the Jets at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Tennessee have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The last time they met, Tennessee were the 20-17 winner over Houston. This time around? They had no such luck. Last week, Tennessee lost to Houston by a decisive 17-34 margin. Tennessee's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Marcus Mariota, who passed for 303 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Corey Davis, who caught 4 passes for 96 yards and picked up 39 yards on the ground on 1 carry.

Meanwhile, if the Jets were expecting to get some payback for the 6-26 defeat against New England the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Jets fell to New England 13-27. The Jets can't seem to catch a break and have now endured five losses in a row.

The two teams will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. The Jets's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Tennessee defensive front that amassed four sacks against Houston, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Titans are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Jets.

This season, Tennessee are 6-5-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Jets, they are 3-8-0 against the spread

Series History

N.Y. Jets won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.