Tennessee vs. N.Y. Jets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Titans vs. Jets football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee Titans (home) vs. New York Jets (away)
Current records: Tennessee 5-6; N.Y. Jets 3-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, Tennessee is heading back home. They will square off against the Jets at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Tennessee have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The last time they met, Tennessee were the 20-17 winner over Houston. This time around? They had no such luck. Last week, Tennessee lost to Houston by a decisive 17-34 margin. Tennessee's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Marcus Mariota, who passed for 303 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Corey Davis, who caught 4 passes for 96 yards and picked up 39 yards on the ground on 1 carry.
Meanwhile, if the Jets were expecting to get some payback for the 6-26 defeat against New England the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Jets fell to New England 13-27. The Jets can't seem to catch a break and have now endured five losses in a row.
The two teams will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. The Jets's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Tennessee defensive front that amassed four sacks against Houston, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Titans are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Jets.
This season, Tennessee are 6-5-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Jets, they are 3-8-0 against the spread
Series History
N.Y. Jets won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - New York Jets 30 vs. Tennessee Titans 8
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
QB Rankings: Russell, Luck deserve love
Ranking every quarterback in the NFL 1-32 before Week 13 of the NFL season
-
Race for 2019 NFL Draft No. 1 pick
San Francisco might be one of the NFL's worst teams right now, but they can bounce back quickly...
-
Draft: 5 to watch in title games
These prospects have big opportunities to showcase their array of skills against top compe...
-
Cowboys vs. Saints odds, picks, TNF bets
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Drew Brees and the Saints
-
Tips: Chiefs or Rams, who to trust?
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 13 slate
-
Week 13 picks: Chiefs throttle Raiders
Best bets include the Chiefs destroying the Raiders and the Saints winning big over the Co...