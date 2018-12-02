Tennessee vs. N.Y. Jets: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Titans vs. Jets football game
After two games on the road, Tennessee is heading back home. They will square off against the Jets at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Tennessee have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The last time they met, Tennessee were the 20-17 winner over Houston. This time around? They had no such luck. Last week, Tennessee lost to Houston by a decisive 17-34 margin. Tennessee's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Marcus Mariota, who passed for 303 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Corey Davis, who caught 4 passes for 96 yards and picked up 39 yards on the ground on 1 carry.
Meanwhile, if the Jets were expecting to get some payback for the 6-26 defeat against New England the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Jets fell to New England 13-27. The Jets can't seem to catch a break and have now endured five losses in a row.
The two teams will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. The Jets's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Tennessee defensive front that amassed four sacks against Houston, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NFL investigating Hunt for June incident
Kareem Hunt is being investigated by the NFL for another incident that took place in Ohio
-
Updates: Beckham throws another long TD
All of the best highlights from Week 13 are right here
-
Week 13 SNF DFS for DraftKings, FanDuel
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Expert picks for every Week 13 game
Find out everything you need to know about how Week 13 in the NFL will go right here
-
Patriots vs. Vikings odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein is dialed in to the pulse of Mike Zimmer's Vikings
-
Hunt lied to Chiefs, didn't talk to NFL
The former Chiefs running back apologized and said he never talked to the NFL and lied to the...