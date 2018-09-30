Tennessee vs. Philadelphia Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Tennessee will take on Philadelphia at home at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tennessee aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

It was all tied up at the half for Tennessee and Jacksonville in their match last week, but Tennessee stepped up in the second half. Tennessee narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Jacksonville 9-6. The success made it back-to-back wins for Tennessee.

Philadelphia had a rough outing against Tampa Bay two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Philadelphia managed a somewhat close 20-16 victory over Indianapolis.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. In Philadelphia's win, Wendell Smallwood rushed for 56 yards and 1 touchdown and Carson Wentz passed for 255 yards and 1 touchdown. We'll see if Tennessee have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.