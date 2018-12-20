Tennessee vs. Washington: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Titans vs. Redskins football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee Titans (home) vs. Washington Redskins (away)
Current records: Tennessee 8-6; Washington 7-7
What to Know
Tennessee will be playing in front of their home fans against Washington at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Tennessee have a defense that allows only 18.14 points per game, so Washington's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Tennessee might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They captured a comfortable 17-0 win over the Giants.
Meanwhile, Washington took an ego-bruising loss against the Giants two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last week. Washington skirted past Jacksonville 16-13. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Washington as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.
Tennessee are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Tennessee to 8-6 and Washington to 7-7. In their victory, Tennessee relied heavily on Derrick Henry, who rushed for 170 yards and 2 touchdowns on 33 carries. Washington will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Titans are a big 10 point favorite against the Redskins.
This season, Tennessee are 8-6-0 against the spread. As for Washington, they are 8-6-0 against the spread
Over/Under: 37
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
