Tennessee vs. Washington: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Tennessee Titans (home) vs. Washington Redskins (away)

Current records: Tennessee 8-6; Washington 7-7

What to Know

Tennessee will be playing in front of their home fans against Washington at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Tennessee have a defense that allows only 18.14 points per game, so Washington's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Tennessee might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They captured a comfortable 17-0 win over the Giants.

Meanwhile, Washington took an ego-bruising loss against the Giants two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last week. Washington skirted past Jacksonville 16-13. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Washington as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.

Tennessee are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Tennessee to 8-6 and Washington to 7-7. In their victory, Tennessee relied heavily on Derrick Henry, who rushed for 170 yards and 2 touchdowns on 33 carries. Washington will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday at 4:30 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Tennessee TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Titans are a big 10 point favorite against the Redskins.

This season, Tennessee are 8-6-0 against the spread. As for Washington, they are 8-6-0 against the spread

Over/Under: 37

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.