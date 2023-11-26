Things will apparently only get worse for the Giants before they get better. On Sunday, prior to the team's game against the New England Patriots, it was reported that there is tension between Giants head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

New York's brass apparently heard the report, which went on to say the coaches are in a bad place, prior to their team's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Giants director of player personnel Tim McDonnell spoke with Martindale after the report was released, according to the New York Daily News. Team president John Mara was then spotted speaking with Daboll and Giants general manager Joe Schoen near midfield.

Martindale, who served as the Ravens' defensive coordinator prior to coming to New York, was indirectly criticized by Giants safety Xavier McKinney earlier this season. McKinney said the team's leaders were "not really being heard" after New York's loss to the Raiders earlier this month.

"Yeah, it surprised me because it's the first time it's ever happened in my career that a player would make a statement like that," Martindale said of McKinney's comments, via ESPN, earlier this month. "I think it was a case of the kid is just frustrated from losing. We spoke. We cleared it up. The example that he gave me of what he was talking about was an in-game adjustment.

"It really took a while for him to point out exactly what it was. But I think you grow from that, and I just told him that is something that it hurts the locker room. It hurts the defensive room when you say something like that."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

To say that it's been a tough year for the Giants has been an understatement. The Giants entered Sunday with a 3-8 record a year after winning the franchise's first playoff game since 2011. Injuries have largely contributed to the Giants' rocky year.