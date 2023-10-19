Underutilized receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has been given permission to seek a trade by the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN. The former second-round pick has caught just 61 passes in his two-plus year with the Panthers, who are still in search of their first win of the 2023 season.

Marshall is hoping to go to a team that will give him a chance to have a bigger role, but the Panthers will welcome him back if he is unable to find a trade partner, per the report. Marshall has to be traded before the NFL's Oct. 31 deadline.

The 23-year-old wideout has just 16 catches on 27 targets this season. In fact, the only Panthers receiver that has done anything significant is 33-year-old Adam Thielen, whose 49 catches is 33 more than Marshall, who is second on the team in receptions. Marshall has just one more reception than fellow wideout Jonathan Mingo and running back Miles Sanders.

Marshall, who helped LSU win a national title in 2019, has been targeted just 104 times in 32 games with the Panthers. He has just one career touchdown reception and has made only 14 starts during his time in Carolina.

With Marshall looking for a new team, here are five teams that may possibly attempt to acquire him before the deadline.

Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR • WR • #88 TAR 27 REC 16 REC YDs 114 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Pittsburgh's offense has struggled mightily through five games. While Diontae Johnson's return will help, the Steelers could still need more reinforcements at receiver given Gunner Olszewski's and Allen Robinson II's lack of involvement in the passing game. Marshall could help open things up for Kenny Pickett, especially in the red zone.

Marshall's familiarity with Joe Burrow stemming from their days together at LSU, makes the Bengals a logical choice. Making this scenario more plausible is the fact that Tee Higgins is dealing with an injury and Tyler Boyd is set to become a free agent next year. Acquiring Marshall could help the Bengals now and later down the road. His rookie salary certainly helps, too.

Kyle Shanahan's offense could use some reinforcements with Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey dealing with injuries. Marshall would be another weapon for Brock Purdy. He could also help further open things up for the 49ers playmakers that also include Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle.

The Cowboys are always seemingly open to adding a new piece to the offense. Dallas may be specifically interested in Marshall due to the offense's recent struggles; Mike McCarthy's offense scored just 10 points in San Francisco in Week 5 and worked hard to get 20 points on the board in Los Angeles on Monday night. One of the issues has been the Cowboys receiving corps' lack of production sans CeeDee Lamb, who has 16 more receptions than the team's second-leading wideout, Michael Gallup.

Kendrick Bourne is reportedly on the trading block, so the Patriots could in theory deal Bourne to the Panthers in exchange for Marshall. The 1-5 Patriots are desperate for playmakers, and Marshall is hoping to have a larger role wherever he ends up next, so this could be the perfect marriage of team and player.