Terrance Williams expected to miss entire offseason program after reportedly breaking foot

Over the last few days, the Dallas Cowboys made two additions to their wide receiver room. First, they signed former Buffalo Bills wideout Deonte Thompson. Then, they added former Jaguars receiver Allen Hurns. Immediately, there was speculation about what the moves might mean for the future of Dez Bryant, whose contract has been the subject of rumors all offseason.

On Monday, it might have became a little bit clearer what those moves were about. Cowboys executive vice president and COO Stephen Jones said that No. 2 wideout Terrance Williams suffered a foot injury this offseason, but he did not give much more information than that.

Stephen Jones said WR Terrance Williams suffered an offseason injury that could force him to miss some time in OTAs. He refused to disclose nature of injury or if surgery required. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) March 26, 2018

Pretty soon, the injury and its effect became clear. Williams suffered a broken foot, which necessitated surgery, and he is expected to miss somewhere between most and all of the team's offseason program.

Source: WR Terrance Williams broke his right foot. Surgery took place 4 weeks ago. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) March 26, 2018

WR Terrance Williams expected to miss majority or all of offseason program w/ broken foot but should be cleared for start of training camp, source said. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) March 26, 2018

Jones did make sure to note that while the signings of Thompson and Hurns were not about driving Dez out of Dallas, the team still plans to discuss its star wideout's contract at some point this offseason. He also did not rule out drafting a wide receiver next month, perhaps as early as the first round.

Stephen Jones said club didn’t sign Allen Hurns to replace Bryant. Said Cowboys still need to talk to Bryant about his contract. Hasn’t done that yet. Also left door open to take WR in first round of draft. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) March 26, 2018

Bryant is set to count against Dallas's books for $16.5 million this coming season, but the Cowboys would save $8.5 million by releasing him outright and $12.5 million by designating him a post-June 1 release. Williams re-signed with the 'Boys last offseason on a four-year, $17 million deal that the team considered a discount, but he did not have a very productive 2017 campaign as he failed to score a touchdown for the first time in his career. The Cowboys would carry more dead money by releasing Williams this offseason than by keeping him, but they could save between $2.25 million and $3.5 million by cutting ties after the 2018 season.

With Hurns in tow, Ryan Switzer having been drafted last year, and the team meeting with wide receivers in advance of the draft, Williams may not be in Dallas too much longer.