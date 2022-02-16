Aaron Rodgers is still contemplating his future with the Green Bay Packers, having his choice whether to return to the only franchise he's ever played for, move on to a new team this offseason, or retire. If Rodgers does indeed decide to find a new team, the Denver Broncos have been linked as a possible destination for over a year.

Broncos legend Terrell Davis thinks this is the year Denver seals the deal and convinces Rodgers to come to the franchise.

"I do. I'm not playing, I'm serious. "I've heard from too many insiders, too many sources," Davis said on Fanduel's More Ways To Win show. "It makes too much sense for us (Broncos) not to get Aaron Rodgers. That's the talk of Denver.

"I hear the daily talk on radio and that is the most likely scenario for the Broncos. It helps Nathaniel Hackett is the head coach now.''

The Hackett connection is interesting, since Rodgers had arguably his three best years when he was the Packers offensive coordinator. Rodgers has completed 67.1% of his passes for 12,416 yards with 111 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions for a 109.2 passer rating with Hackett.

Rodgers won two MVP awards with Hackett, completing 69% of his passes (third in the NFL), a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 37-4 (first) and 111.9 passer rating (first). He was the first player to be a repeat winner of the MVP award since Peyton manning in 2008 and 2009 and his four MVP awards are the second-most in NFL history (behind Manning).

Then there's the other news going on in Rodgers' personal life. Rodgers and longtime girlfriend Shailene Woodley have called off their engagement after less than two years together (the couple got engaged in February 2021). The couple had been seeing each other since July of 2020.

Rodgers appears prepared to undergo numerous changes in his life. Could a new team in 2022 be one of them?