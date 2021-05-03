Monday was surely a bittersweet day for Terrell Edmunds. While his brother, Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, had his fifth-year option picked up by the Bills, Edmunds will reportedly not have his option picked up by the Steelers before Monday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Shortly after the news broke, Terrell Edmunds posted an image of a song via Twitter that includes the lyrics, "I got my own fire, don't need security." Edmunds also Tweeted "rise and grind" accompanied by a peace sign and handshake emojis.

Edmunds is undoubtedly motivated by Monday's news. Instead of receiving added security, he will instead use 2021 as a "prove it" year to receive a long-term deal from either the Steelers or another franchise. Edmunds will surely get a chance to show his wears, as he is the odds-on favorite to be the Steelers' starting strong safety for a fourth straight year.

The 28th overall pick in the 2018 draft, Edmunds has started in 43 of his 47 regular-season games with the Steelers. During his first three NFL seasons, the former Virginia Tech standout has logged 251 tackles, three interceptions and 15 passes defensed. And while he has been a solid starter, the Steelers apparently want to see more from Edmunds in 2021 before they will entertain signing him to another contract.

While he is not the leader of the Steelers' secondary, Edmunds has, as Steel City Insider's Jim Wexell once wrote, developed into a strong Robin to Minkah Fitzpatrick's Batman. Fitzpatrick, who was traded from Miami to Pittsburgh in 2019, did have his fifth-year option picked up by the Steelers. And while Fitzpatrick has evolved into an All-Pro performer, how well Edmunds can continue to complement Fitzpatrick's skillset may largely determine whether or not he is back in Pittsburgh beyond the '21 season.

The Steelers did draft one defensive back during the 2021 draft in seventh-round pick Tre Norwood. While he primary lined up as a cornerback at Oklahoma, the Steelers have tabbed Norwood as a safety on their official website. A versatile defender, Norwood led the Big 12 with five interceptions during the 2020 season.