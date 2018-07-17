Terrell Owens' agent says T.O. wants to play in NFL again, eyes CFL as 'next-best option'

Terrell Owens is 44 years old, hasn't played in an NFL game since 2010, and just recently gained entrance into the Hall of Fame, but he's decided that he's not done playing football quite yet. Owens, according to an agent representing him, is eyeing a comeback.

On Tuesday -- after 3 Down Nation first reported the news -- Canada-based agent Jason Staroszik told ESPN that Owens "100 percent" wants to play professionally again and would consider heading north to the CFL if he's unable to find an NFL team willing to take a chance on him.

"He wants to play in the NFL," Staroszik told ESPN. "But if he can't, the CFL is the next-best option."

The process has already begun. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Edmonton Eskimos own Owens' CFL rights, and Owens has already activated a 10-day window during which the Eskimos must either offer him a contract or release him from their exclusive negotiation list. July 24 is the deadline for the team to do so.

But there might be an easy way for the Eskimos to retain Owens' rights until next summer. Seifert went on to explain that the team is allowed to offer Owens the bare minimum. As 3 Down Nation pointed out, all entry contracts are one-year deals with a team option. If he refuses a contract offer, the Eskimos would have until July 14, 2019 to drop him. Staroszik told ESPN that Owens probably wouldn't accept a minimum contract offer.

Owens could bypass the CFL by simply signing with an NFL team, but it seems unlikely that a team would bring him in considering his age and time away from football. Owens -- again, 44 -- hasn't played in an actual game since 2010. He did spend the 2012 summer with the Seahawks, but he got cut before the beginning of the regular season. It's not that Owens isn't in remarkable shape -- a month ago, he ran a 4.43 40-yard dash. It's just that, it's 2018, Owens is 44 years old, and teams likely won't want to sign an old receiver who has a reputation as a bit of a headache in the locker room.

Most likely, barring some unexpected crazy development, Owens' NFL career -- during which he established himself as one of the greatest receivers in the history of the sports -- is likely over. With that being said, watching Owens try to tear up the CFL is something that I'm very, very interested in.

It might be the only thing that could make me change the channel away from Very Cavallari.