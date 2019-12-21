Terrell Owens calls voters 'despicable' after being left off NFL 100 All-Time Team
Owens is one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, but was left off the all-time team
The NFL released the wide receivers on their NFL 100 All-Time Team Friday night, choosing the 10 best receivers from the league's 100 seasons. Once the team was released, there was one glaring omission.
Terrell Owens, third all-time in receiving yards (15,934) and receiving touchdowns (156), was left off the list, but Marvin Harrison and Randy Moss made the team. Owens, Harrison and Moss were arguably the three best wide receivers of their era, but not having Owens as part of the greatest wideouts in league history certainly caused a reaction from the Hall of Famer.
Owens took to social media to express his omission from the team:
Owens was compared with Moss for the 13 seasons they played together in the NFL. From 1998 to 2010, Moss had 954 catches for 14,858 yards and 153 touchdowns for the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots. Owens had 983 catches for 14,478 yards and 141 touchdowns during that same span with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Moss played from age 21 to age 33, while Owens played from age 25 to age 37.
In the 11 seasons Owens, Moss and Harrison played together (1998 to 2008), Harrison had 965 catches for 12,878 yards and 114 touchdowns while Moss had 843 catches for 13,201 yards and 135 touchdowns. Owens had 856 catches for 12,666 yards and 127 touchdowns.
If the NFL panel used these numbers to omit Owens, they have an argument for his omission. When Owens retired from the league in 2010, he was second all-time in receiving touchdowns and receiving yards behind Jerry Rice. Only Moss has passed him in receiving touchdowns, and Larry Fitzgerald (who also made the team) passed him in receiving yards.
Owens was not selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first attempt either, not getting enshrined until his third try. Owens has sounded off against the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his omission several times, including not attending the enshrinement ceremony in Canton in 2018.
There won't be an explanation for why Owens was omitted from the all-time team, but Owens does deserve a spot amongst the game's best based on his numbers in his 15 NFL seasons.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Texans vs. Buccaneers picks, sims, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Buccaneers vs. Texans game 10,000...
-
Expert picks for every Week 16 game
The NFL is back for Week 16, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Bucs expected to bring back Winston
The Buccaneers haven't decided how they'll sign Winston, but he is expected to return
-
Week 16 NFL DFS: Picks, top DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
49ers vs. Rams odds, bets, picks, sims
Tom Fornelli has hit 11 straight picks involving the 49ers.
-
Patriots vs. Bills odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Bills vs. Patriots game 10,000 times.
-
Texans at Buccaneers: Live updates, more
Follow along with all the action as the Texans look to clinch the AFC South division
-
Brees, Thomas set records in blowout win
It was a special night for Brees, Thomas and everyone except the Colts
-
Bengals vs. Patriots live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Patriots football game