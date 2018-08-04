Terrell Owens Hall of Fame ceremony: All the highlights from Tennessee
Terrell Owens will be in Tennessee to celebrate his Hall of Fame induction
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame is all about tradition, and for the past 55 years, there was one tradition that never changed: If you were inducted into the Hall and you were alive, you showed up to the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
However, that's going to change this year, thanks to Terrell Owens, who decided to pour popcorn all over the organization's decades-long tradition. The man who spent most of his NFL career playing by his own rules will be playing by his own rules again on Saturday, when he officially gets inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Unlike the seven other inductees for 2018 -- who will all be in Canton -- T.O. is in Chattanooga. Owens was presented for induction by Ray Sherman, his former position coach in Dallas.
You can relive the highlights from the ceremony below.
Terrell Owens updates
