Terrell Owens Hall of Fame ceremony updates: Get your popcorn ready and follow along
Terrell Owens will be in Tennessee to celebrate his Hall of Fame induction
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame is all about tradition, and for the past 55 years, there was one tradition that never changed: If you were inducted into the Hall and you were alive, you showed up to the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
However, that's going to change this year, thanks to Terrell Owens, who decided to pour popcorn all over the organization's decades-long tradition. The man who spent most of his NFL career playing by his own rules will be playing by his own rules again on Saturday, when he officially gets inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Unlike the seven other inductees for 2018 -- who will all be in Canton -- T.O. will be in Chattanooga, and we'll have full coverage from the event. Yes, we're expecting to see plenty of popcorn.
Owens will be presented for induction by Ray Sherman, his former position coach in Dallas.
The festivities will be kicking off at 3:17 p.m. ET, and no, that's not a coincidence. Owens picked 3:17 because he was the 317th person enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Also, Owens picked Chattanooga as the host city for his event because he starred at UT-Chattanooga during his college career (1992-95).
For all the updates you can handle from T.O.'s ceremony in Tennessee, make sure to follow along below.
Terrell Owens updates
