Terrell Owens has announced where he will give his 2018 Hall of Fame induction speech
Owens finally got into the Hall of Fame but he won't be in Canton celebrating with the rest of the 2018 class
Terrell Owens is a member of Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2018 but he announced last month that he wouldn't be in Canton, Ohio, for the enshrinement ceremony, which is scheduled for Aug. 4. On Tuesday, Owens revealed where he would deliver his Hall of Fame speech: At his alma mater, the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.
"After giving it much thought I have realized just how much I want to celebrate what will inevitably be the best weekend of my life at a place that means so much to me," Owens wrote in a message posted to Twitter.
"I'm proud to be a Moc, and I'm honored to share this experience with my family, friends, teammates and fans at the place that provided me an opportunity beyond high school and where I truly began to find myself as an athlete. Thank you to everyone who has supported my celebration decision. I look forward to seeing you all in Chattanooga.
"Getcha popcorn ready!"
The speech will take place at McKenzie Arena, is open to the public at no charge, and will begin at 3:17 p.m. on Aug. 4.
In addition to Owens, the 2018 class includes Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Brian Urlacher, Brian Dawkins, Bobby Beathard, Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile.
Owens, who was passed over for the Hall in 2016 and 2017, has been outspoken about the perceived slight. In February 2017, he said he had "lost all respect" for the process. And as recently as March 2018, the Hall announced that Owens had selected his former wide receivers coach, George Stewart, to be his presenter during the enshrinement ceremony. No word on if Stewart will be on hand for Owens' speech at UT-Chattanooga.
